Prometeus 24 Hour Volume Tops $829,831.35 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Prometeus has a market cap of $84.35 million and approximately $829,831.35 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00016184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

