Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $2.09. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,896 shares traded.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Protagenic Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and drug & alcohol addiction. The firm offers PT00114 peptide-based formulations.

