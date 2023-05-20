Provenance Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0222 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

