ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. 2,388,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

