ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after acquiring an additional 972,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,801. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

