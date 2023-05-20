ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 180,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,701. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

