ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

ORCL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. 8,560,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,474. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $103.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.