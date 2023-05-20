ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. 1,530,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,591. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.