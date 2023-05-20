ProVise Management Group LLC Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after acquiring an additional 269,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $93.94. 5,404,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,089. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

