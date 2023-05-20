ProVise Management Group LLC Has $22.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $147.55. 114,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,688. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.98. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $150.87.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

