ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,481. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

