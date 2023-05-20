ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,285 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. 16,829,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,925,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.