ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 6,407 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,898. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

