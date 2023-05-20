ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 932 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,795. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

