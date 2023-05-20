PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile



PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.



