Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QTWO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.