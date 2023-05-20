QUASA (QUA) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $176.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00158667 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

