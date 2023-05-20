QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.44 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
