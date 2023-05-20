QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.44 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.