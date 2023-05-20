QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNST. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

