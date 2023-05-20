Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $51.93 million and $2.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.