Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
