Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

