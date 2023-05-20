Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.