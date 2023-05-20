Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.15.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
