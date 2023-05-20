Reviewing Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) & The Competition

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 712 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.17% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -1,054.00 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.38 billion $30.82 million -3.42

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxus Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 114 591 880 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 310.63%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

