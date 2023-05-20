Reviewing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $33.40 billion 0.01 $8.40 million N/A N/A AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.76 $29.34 million $0.70 2.06

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 2.04% 13.97% 4.01% AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sify Technologies and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sify Technologies and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 148.02%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Sify Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.