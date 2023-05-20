Ribbon Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $259,302.09 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and $259,302.09 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

