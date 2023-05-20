Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.77-4.99 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

ROST opened at $104.76 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,833,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,592,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

