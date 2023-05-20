Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $87.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.29.

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WELL opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

