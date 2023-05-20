Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $80.23.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.