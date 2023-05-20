Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.