Rudina Seseri Sells 700 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

