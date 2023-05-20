Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

