Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$35.89 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.10.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

