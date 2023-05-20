Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.39% of Ryanair worth $66,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.29 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

