Safe One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00026590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $150.14 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039108 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003655 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.30176164 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

