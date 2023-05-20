Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.