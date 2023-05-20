Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

