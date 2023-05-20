Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

