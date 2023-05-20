Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

