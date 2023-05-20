Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

