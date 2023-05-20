Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $111.27 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

