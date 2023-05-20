Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.95% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

