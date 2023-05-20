Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,095 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

