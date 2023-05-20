Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

