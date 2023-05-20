Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,930 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

