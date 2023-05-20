Sandy Spring Bank Sells 685 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 63.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,960,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $174.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

