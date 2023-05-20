Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.01. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.