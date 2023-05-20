Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Lifted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.03 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

