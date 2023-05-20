Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.30 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00015779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

