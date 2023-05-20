Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26,808.12 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $26,808.12 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,748,712 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00160065 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

