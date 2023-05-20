Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,343 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,019,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 76,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,875. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

